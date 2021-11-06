Crawley man jailed for raping 2 sex workers

Pawel Pazola, 51, of Regents Close, Crawley was jailed yesterday (Friday, November 5), at Wood Green Crown Court for two counts of rape, one count of robbery, one count of impersonating a police officer and one count of possession of an imitation firearm which he had on him while committing the rape.

The judge ordered that following his release he must remain on licence for a further four years and he is been made subject to sex offenders notification requirement for life.

Met Police said Pazola was found guilty of all charges on Thursday, September 2 following a two-week trial.

Pawel Pazola. Picture from Met Police SUS-210611-100439001

The court heard how Pazola arranged sexual services with both victims using an online escort website.

Met Police said both women were from Brazil but did not know each other prior to these offences.

Pazola met the first victim on Friday, August 7, 2020 at an address in Camden.

Met Police said he forced her to engage in sexual acts that went beyond their agreement.

The imitation firearm recovered. Picture from Met Police SUS-210611-100429001

The court heard she was fearful of reporting the attack in case she was arrested but found the courage to speak with a support worker from Rehab UK the following day.

She was supported by them to report the rape to police on Monday, August 10.

Met Police said she also reported what had happened to her on a WhatsApp group for other Brazilian sex workers working in the UK.

Through this group she found out that a very similar incident had happened to another woman a fortnight later.

Fake police ID used by Pazola. Picture from Met Police SUS-210611-100450001

On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10.30pm Pazola had met up with his second victim at a flat in Bayswater, Westminster.

Police said on this occasion, an agreement was made and again Pazola forced the victim to engage in sexual acts which she had not consented to.

The first victim encouraged her to report this assault to police, reassuring her that it would be taken seriously, and she did so on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Police said during both attacks Pazola claimed to be a police officer and threatened to arrest and deport the victims.

He produced a fake police badge and an imitation firearm during the second attack.

He took back the cash he had initially paid the victims and stole additional money from the second victim, police said.

Detectives from Central North’s Serious Sexual Offences Team began an investigation and through phone work Pazola was identified and he was arrested on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at an address in Crawley.

Upon his harrest, his home address and car were searched.

Police said an imitation police badge, a black replica handgun and £1,380 in cash were seized.

Pazola was charged the following day and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court the following day where he was remanded in custody ahead of trial.

Both women were fully supported by specialist officers throughout the investigation and prosecution.

Both victims returned to Brazil prior to the trial but were able to give evidence via video link to help secure the conviction.

Detective Sergeant Sam Lockstone, who led the investigation, said: “Pazola is a highly dangerous predator who sought to take advantage of the victims’ perceived vulnerabilities for his own gratification and monetary gain.

“I would like to praise the victims for showing such bravery and courage throughout this investigation and during the trial. I am especially pleased that our supportive response to the first victim encouraged the second victim to come forward.

“The Met’s response to sex work has not changed; our priority remains addressing vulnerability and exploitation linked to on-street, off-street and online sex work.

“Our approach is not to criminalise the sex workers involved but to safeguard and support them, and build mutual trust and confidence to encourage the sharing of information to improve safety.

“I hope that this sentence demonstrates the Met’s commitment to tackling crimes against sex workers, and violence against women and girls in whatever form it may take.”

A spokesperson from the charity Rehab UK, said: “The survivor faced multiple barriers in disclosing the crimes committed against her; fear of facing stigma and prejudice around whether she’d be believed, mistrust in figures of authority, a language barrier and concern surrounding her immigration status.