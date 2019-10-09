Crawley man sent to prison for threatening police and sending offensive messages

A Crawley man has been sent to prison for threatening police and being in breach of a suspended sentence according to a court document.

Harry Jones, 21, of Charlock, Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening behaviour toward a police officer.

The offences took place at Crawley on August 25.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for an offence of sending offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages by public communications network. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the custodial sentence was because of his recording of offending and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

See also: Homeless man sent to prison for stealing candles from Crawley store

See also: Coffin to be carried through streets in one of the strangest Halloween celebrations in Sussex