Crawley man stole mobile phones from delivery company

A Crawley man has been sentenced for stealing mobile phones from a delivery company

Darren Baker, 49, of Beaumont Close, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing phones, of an unknown value, belonging to the DPD delivery company at Burgess Hill.

The offence took place on February 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £1,311.57 in compensation.

