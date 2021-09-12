Crawley man wanted by police

Jordan Bellamy is wanted by police as the Probation Service require his arrest and recall to prison for breaching his release licence conditions.

Bellamy is described by police as white, 5’10”, of stocky build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was released from prison on licence earlier this month part way through a 30-month sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour in an intimate relationship.

Jordan Bellamy. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211209-094911001

Enquiries are being made in the Crawley and Brighton areas and anyone who sees Bellamy or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Sussex Police via 999 or 101, quoting serial 49 of 04/09.