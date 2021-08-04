The motorists, who were arrested during the summer campaign, can now be identified having been convicted in court, police said.

Police revealed that a total of 279 arrests were made in Sussex during the operation between June 11 and July 11 and said ‘a large proportion’ of the arrests (79) were in relation to an unlicensed music event in Steyning.

A Sussex police spokesperson said: “Milko Minkovski, 37, a bricklayer, of Langley Walk, Crawley, was arrested in Paddock Lane, Selsey on 25 June and charged with driving with 106mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Sussex Police said two Crawley motorists are among the latest 12 people to be convicted following a crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

“At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 27 July, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and is required to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.”

“He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge,” said police.

Sussex police added: “Terry Parish, 43, unemployed, of Ranmore Close, Crawley, was arrested in Gasson Wood Road, Crawley on 9 July and charged with driving with 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 26 July, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months.”

“He was also ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge,” police said.

A driver from Hove was also arrested in Crawley, said police.

The police spokesperson said: “Curtis Seaward, 28, a roofer, of Lorna Road, Hove, was arrested on the A23 at Crawley on 8 July and charged with driving with 90mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 22 July, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

“He was also ordered to pay a £1,166 fine, £85 costs and a £110 victim surcharge.”

Of the 279 arrests, 26 people have so far been convicted, said police, adding that the patrols were carried out ‘to tackle one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement’.

Police warned that the consequences of driving under the influence of drink or drugs can include: killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else, a minimum 12 month ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence, a criminal record, an increase in your car insurance costs and trouble travelling to countries like the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit www.operationcrackdown.org.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.