A woman who police spoke to in connection with alleged racial abuse and cruelty to a dog has been told that she will face no further action, say police.

A spokesman said: “A woman who made herself known to police after an allegation of a racially aggravated public order offence had been made against her has been told that she will face no further action.

Crawley park alleged race abuse and dog cruelty case closed

“The woman was interviewed by police who advised that there was insufficient evidence to progress an investigation following the report from Tilgate Park, Crawley, on June 26 after she had been accused by another woman of cruelty to a dog.

“The incident has now been closed.”

