Crawley Police appeal for information about ‘prolific offender’
A ‘prolific offender’ is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release on licence, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Liam Cover was sentenced to six months (26 weeks) for multiple offences of shoplifting in Crawley, at Gatwick Airport, and in Horley and Reigate.
“The 39-year-old, of no fixed address, is known to frequent shopping centres in Crawley town centre, at Gatwick South Terminal, and at the BP petrol station at Gatwick.
“He is also known to stay at addresses in West Green, Maidenbower and in Crawley town centre.”
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1387 of 10/08.