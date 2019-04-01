Crawley police praised by Chief Inspector after 32 people arrested over the weekend

Crawley's police chief has praised her officers after 32 people were arrested over the weekend.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said on Twitter: "Hard work by Crawley police team, and this will be on top of dealing with missing people and other causes for concern etc.

"Thank you to all - people don’t always get to see the work you do but you really do your utmost to keep people safe."

Her comments came after police in the town announced today that 32 people were arrested in Crawley over the weekend for various offences.

The alleged crimes include: Stalking, breach of the peace, driving a vehicle without due care and attention, assault, sending offensive communications, drunk and disorderly, drink driving, harassment, assaulting an emergency worker, theft from shop, concerned with supply of Class A drug, threats to kill, breach of criminal behaviour order and robbery.