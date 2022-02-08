Crawley property which had become hazardous and a magnet for anti-social behaviour is closed

The privately rented house in West Green had no heating or hot water. It was the subject of an Emergency Prohibition Order under the Housing Act 2004 on 20 January due to the condition of the property.

The Order stated that there was an ‘imminent risk of serious harm to the health or safety of any occupants’ and therefore prohibited human habitation.

The property was immediately boarded up and the council has worked with the occupants to find alternative housing.

A rundown property which had become hazardous and a magnet for anti-social behaviour has been closed by Crawley Borough Council and Sussex Police

Police officers had been working to tackle anti-social behaviour connected to the property over several months.

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: "We take a dim view when housing is provided without the proper facilities in place and will take enforcement action when it’s necessary.

"The anti-social behaviour had been upsetting for local residents and I hope that they welcome the action that we have taken."

Inspector Steve Turner, Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "It was clear that the anti-social behaviour was attributing to visitors attending this address, which in turn was having a large impact on the local community and their day-to-day lives.

"It was important for officers to work together with Crawley Borough Council officers to support the closure of the property.

"We continue to take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and the Safer Crawley Partnership will continue to work together in partnership to find solutions.