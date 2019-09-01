Crawley stabbing: everything we know so far

Here is everything we know so far about the Crawley stabbing today (September 1).

Police are investigating after a man was attacked and left in a critical condition in Broadfield Barton, Crawley.

The 30-year-old victim from London suffered a stab wound to his chest after being chased by a man at about 11.40am, police said.

The shopping precinct was cordoned off and forensics teams were seen collecting evidence.

The victim was taken to St George’s Hospital, Tooting, and is now in a stable condition, police said.

The suspect was described by police as black, aged between 18 to 20, slim, with short dark hair and was wearing a light coloured tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “This was a violent and sustained attack involving the use of a weapon. The assault took place on a busy shopping parade in front of members of the public. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident and or who has any information that will help identify the suspect.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can report it online or ring 101, quoting Operation Barnstable.