Crawley undertaker caught following Sussex Police's drink and drug-drive crackdown

A Crawley man has been convicted for drink-driving following the police's summer crackdown.

Christopher Surridge, 57, an undertaker, of Wilberforce Close, Crawley, was arrested in Tollgate Hill, Crawley, on July 7 and charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Sussex Police ran a drink and drug-drive crackdown

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 22, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £346 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was just one of 83 people arrested as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran for two weeks from June 24 to July 7.

Of these, 29 have so far been convicted in court; the remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

The consequences if caught drink and drug-driving:

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

What to do if you spot someone driving while under the influence of drink or drugs

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.