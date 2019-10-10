Crawley woman assaulted police officer

A Crawley woman who assaulted a police officer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work according to a court document.

Jackie Smith, 23, of Ashburn House, Broadfield, Crawley, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating.

The offence took place at Crawley on August 11.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

See also: Jail for Sussex man who killed kittens by stamping on them

See also: Homeless man who stole candles from Crawley shop is sent to prison