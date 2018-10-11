Crawley woman sentenced over counterfeit clothes

A Crawley woman has pleaded guilty to selling fake branded clothes on Facebook following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.

Amanda Mary Bryant, of The Leas, Crawley Down, was sentenced to a one month custodial sentence suspended for six months and was made to forfeit 54 pairs of counterfeit trainers.

Trading Standards say in a statement that they first became aware of Bryant in April 2017 when they received a complaint that someone was selling counterfeit goods on Facebook under the name Lucy Brown.

Items included Nike trainers, Stone Island coats and Ralph Lauren tops.

Further investigation revealed that Lucy Brown had created her own business on Facebook called Bargain Brandz.

Officers carried out a test purchase on a pair of Nike trainers which were later confirmed as fake.

When officers searched Bryant’s address, they discovered 54 pairs of fake Nike trainers which she was would have sold for £2,700.

Richard Sargeant, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “Selling counterfeit goods is a crime which deceives customers and takes business away from genuine sellers.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been sold a counterfeit product to contact us.”

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Deceiving buyers through the sale of counterfeit merchandise is a serious offence, hurting both innocent buyers and legitimate businesses.

“I hope this outcome serves to deter others who might be tempted to sell fake, branded items in West Sussex.”

