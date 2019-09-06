Cuckfield Cricket Club fire is being 'treated as deliberate'

Police have confirmed a fire that broke out at Cuckfield Cricket Club last night is being treated as deliberate.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were made aware of a fire at the pavilion of Cuckfield Cricket Club in South Street, Cuckfield, around 9.40pm on Thursday (September 5).

Firefighters at the scene. Photo by Eddie Howland

In pictures: Crews attend fire at Cuckfield Cricket Club

The fire is being treated as deliberate, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could aid the investigation to report online or call 101 quoting 1433 of 05/09.

A fire service spokesman said a wooden building measuring eight metres by five metres was 100 per cent destroyed in the blaze last night.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a jet to extinguish the flames.

SEE MORE: Crews attend fire at Cuckfield Cricket Club

Burgess Hill gym destroyed in fire reopens under new name

Mid Sussex bin strike called off - here's why