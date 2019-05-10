Daring police dog Lewis hunts down knifemen

A brave police dog has taken more weapons off the street after hunting down two knifemen in Crawley.

Crime busting canine PD Lewis helped sniff out the armed men after they fled from a home in Southgate.

Knife uncovered by PD Lewis

The 18-month-old German Shepherd was called to Malthouse Road after an alarm was set off at the property at about 11.40pm on April 12.

Police said officers attended and spotted two men in the front garden of the home. They fled from the scene running down a nearby alleyway.

PD Lewis was called in to help and the hero hound tracked down the pair’s hiding place in Southgate Drive.

Police said they were both found in possession of knives and claimed they were carrying them for protection. They were arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in public.

One of the knives uncovered by PD Lewis

Pavel Iwaniuk, 37, a maintenance engineer, of Southgate Drive, Crawley, and Lucas Rudieczko, 33, a factory worker, of Broomdashers Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to the offences at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday April 29.

Police said they were sentenced to 12 weeks’ in prison, suspended for 12 months and were ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. They were also told to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. The knives were destroyed.

PC Andy Dunkling, of the Sussex Police Dog Unit, attended with PD Lewis. He said: “Since becoming operational, PD Lewis has had a number of results already and is shaping up to be a great working dog.”