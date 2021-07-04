Deported man arrested at Gatwick
A man who had previously been deported has been arrested at Gatwick yesterday (July 4).
The man was deported from the country earlier in the year but was arrested as he reentered the country yesterday for breaching his prison licence, police have said.
He was left with Sussex Police and will be returned to prison, officers said.
Tweeting about the incident, a spokesman for Gatwick Police said: "A section supported our @UKBorder colleagues this morning who had detained a male entering the country.
"Breaching his prison licence after being deported earlier in the year he will be spending the weekend with @sussex_police before being returned to prison #CS595."