Dial 999 if you see this man in West Sussex

Police in West Sussex are searching for Kieron Everitt, 33, who is wanted for recall to prison.

The Probation Service require Everitt's recall for breaching the terms of his licence after he was released from prison on February 13 part of the way through a 66-month sentence for burglary and vehicle theft, police said.

Everitt, who is described as white, 6', slim, with brown hair and blue eyes, is known in various areas of West Sussex, and anyone who sees him or knows where he is, should contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting serial 100 of 13/02.