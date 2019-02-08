Diamond ring stolen from Crawley home

A diamond ring was stolen during a burglary in Crawley.

Police were called to a house in Lingfield Drive, Crawley, on Wednesday (February 6) following a break-in between 4pm and 7pm.

Police are appealing for help

A police spokesman said: “A diamond ring has been reported as stolen from the property but it is unknown at this time if anything else is missing.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour is asked to report online or to call 101 quoting 1170 if 06/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See also:

Crawley town centre sites are ‘key opportunities for development’

Major supermarket chain opens in Crawley town centre creating 26 jobs

What’s all the building work in Crawley town centre? Here’s all you need to know

Have your say on £2 million Crawley plans to ease Manor Royal traffic

Crawley’s best and worst GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime