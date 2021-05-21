Dispersal order issued in Crawley in response to anti-social behaviour

Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area to deter and identify any disruptive behaviour.

A police spokesman said: "We have responded to reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour in areas of Crawley involving groups of young people.

"A Section 34 dispersal order has been put in place to prevent further disorder in two areas, from 3pm Friday, May 21 to 3pm May 23.

"It covers an area of Pound Hill including Peterhouse Parade, Grattons Park, Worth Park Gardens and surrounding/adjoining roads and also covers the shopping parade and local parks and the whole area of Maidenbower.

"The order gives police officers the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner. Police officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area to deter and identify any disruptive behaviour.