Disqualified Crawley driver almost three times over drink-driving limit arrested for string of offences

A driver in Crawley was arrested for a string of driving offences last night (February 20), according to Crawley Police.

In a tweet from last night, Crawley police said officers responded after a member of the public reported a possible drink-driver.

After seizing the vehicle, said the tweet, officers discovered the driver had no insurance, no MOT, was a disqualified driver and was almost three times over the legal drink-driving limit.

The driver was arrested and their vehicle loaded onto a tow truck, according to the tweet.

Crawley Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of possible drunk-driving.