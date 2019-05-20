Dramatic video shows police raiding Crawley home

Dramatic footage shows police raiding a house in Crawley as part of a countywide crackdown on drug dealing.

Officers swooped on the address just after 8am on Thursday after pulling up outside in a riot van.

The video shows the officers breaching the door with a battering ram and entering the Ifield flat.

Sergeant Tom Wood – who led the raid - said: “We have executed a misuse of drugs act warrant today based on intelligence that we've received that there is potentially drugs in this property.

“The subject of this warrant today we know has a long history of drug dealing. While he is a resident in Crawley we know that he has links to county lines in drug dealing.”

Officers arrested one man who was brought out in handcuffs some time later.

Two mobile phones were recovered from the property, along with a wrap of what is believed to be a Class A drug.

A 20-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He has been released under investigation.

The raid came as Sussex Police carried out a weeklong operation against ‘county lines’ drug dealing, with officers across the county involved.

County lines drug dealing is a growing threat to our community, characterised by extreme violence and the exploitation of children and vulnerable people.

