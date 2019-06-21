Driver who killed Linda Tilbrook from Haywards Heath in head-on crash jailed

A driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash has been jailed.

Peter Waterman was driving west on the A272 Cuckfield by-pass when he overtook several vehicles on a bend on the single carriageway, say police.

Linda Tilbrook

A spokesman said: “However, he failed to complete the manoeuvre and his black Mercedes C63 collided with a silver Toyota Yaris travelling in the opposite direction.

“The Toyota driver – Linda Tilbrook, 39, of Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The crash happened at about 6.30pm on November 30, 2017.

Waterman, 62, of St George’s Lane, Hurstpierpoint, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries.

He was later reported for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving, which he initially denied.

However, on Friday, June 14, when he was due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court, he changed his plea to guilty, said police.

A spokesman said: “The court heard how Waterman’s actions were described by witnesses as ‘mindless’, ‘disgusting’ and ‘very dangerous’.”

Sentencing him to 26 months’ imprisonment, Christine Henson QC said Waterman increased his speed to an estimated 70mph on the 60mph carriageway in order to overtake.

She added that Linda would have had “little or no time to react” and the collision was “not something she could have seen or avoided”, said police.

Waterman was also disqualified from driving for 49 months from his release date and must take a re-test if he wishes to drive again.

PC Doug Park, of the Serious Collision Investigations Unit, said: “This is a tragic case in which an innocent driver lost her life due to the irresponsible actions of another individual.

“This is not a sentence to mark the value of a life – no sentence will ever bring Linda back – but to punish the defendant for his extremely poor decision made that day.

“A decision which he – and Linda’s family and friends – will have to live with for the rest of their lives.

“We hope this case highlights the risks of dangerous driving, and the fact that such risks are clearly not worth taking. We also hope it sends a message to others that dangerous driving will not be tolerated, and anyone who compromises the safety of other roads users through their actions will be dealt with robustly.”

Linda Tilbrook’s family issued this tribute:

“Linda was an effervescent, smiley and kind spirited person who gave love with every breath, supported you,whether a stranger, friend or family.

“She meant so much to us all; the lady who could light-up the room without saying a word, what a pity you didn’t all get to meet her.

“We would like to say a massive thank you everyone who has supported us, cried with us and laughed with us. Thank you to the emergency services and especially the police for their hard work seeing this through.

“It has been a tough time for all of our friends and family and we are happy that this stage has come to a close. Weall now have the chance to move on, and together look forward to a brighter future, keeping Linda close to our hearts and living life to the full as our darling Linda would have.”

More news:

Woman fights off sex attacker in street

Intruders smash their way into Tesco Express

Mum’s tears of joy at new council home

Sussex police officer jobs up for grabs

M23 road closures from June 17 - here’s all you need to know