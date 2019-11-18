‘Drunk’ cyclist with 3 knives caught riding the wrong way down the A24

A ‘drunk’ cyclist was caught cycling the wrong way down the A24, according to police.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said on Twitter: “Going to be another late finish for me after I stopped on route to a 999 call to deal with a drunk male cycling the wrong way down the #A24.”

Police

The man was arrested between Horsham and Crawley on the northbound carriageway, PC Van Der Wee added.

He said: “He had three knives on him so was arrested for that as well as being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle.”

