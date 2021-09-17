Drunk McDonalds customer in Burgess Hill phoned 999 for a lift home, say Mid Sussex Police
A ‘somewhat drunk’ McDonalds customer in Burgess Hill called 999 to ask for a lift home this morning (Friday, September 17), Mid Sussex Police have said.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the call came through at about 3am.
“When we politely refused this particular request, the male informed us our service was ‘disgusting’,” he said.
“You can’t please them all,” he added.
Mid Sussex Police have received a variety of non-emergency phone calls to 999 recently and have repeatedly urged residents to think before dialing this number.
In August one Burgess Hill resident rang emergency services to tell police that their neighbour was erecting a flag pole, while another Mid Sussex resident rang to report someone calling them a ‘dosser’, said Inspector Taylor.
Other recent examples of Mid Sussex people wasting police time include a hotel guest dialing 999 when staff on reception missed a call for room service, and a Haywards Heath resident calling police after their kebab was delivered to the wrong address.