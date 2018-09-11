E-fit released in search for Crawley burglar

An e-fit has been released in the search for a Crawley burglar who broke into a home armed with a metal bar.

Police said a man carrying a two-foot-long metal bar was seen outside the front door of a home in Tilgate Way at about 3.45pm on Wednesday September 5.

A short while later one of the occupants arrived home and the man made off, running in the direction of Garrick Walk.

Officers said entry to the house had been gained and an untidy search had been carried out. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the break-in.

The incident follows a number of other sightings of a man – believed to be the same person – acting suspiciously in the area recently, police said.

He is described as Asian, about 5’11”, of medium build, aged 30-40, with dark brown messy hair and facial hair. He was dressed in all black clothing, including an Adidas hoody, Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 898 of 05/09.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.