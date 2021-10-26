Efit released in connection with Crawley rape

Around 2am and 4am on Sunday (October 24) a woman in her 30s was reported being attacked in an alleyway in the vicinity of Tuxford Close and Atkinson Road, police said.

She is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries are ongoing, the police added.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man with a slender face and dark curly hair.

Police would like to speak to this man after a woman was raped in Crawley

Detective Sergeant Claire Gardner said: “We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the image or saw what happened, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have any relevant doorbell or dash cam footage from the surrounding roads.

"We have officers patrolling the area and would encourage anyone with any information or any concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Rushlake.