Family of 'beautiful and loving' Christina Abbotts speak out after city banker is convicted of her savage murder

The family of murdered Crawley woman Christina Abbotts have paid tribute to their daughter.

Following a lengthy trial, city banker Zahid Naseem was today found guilty of murder. Click here to read more

Christina Abbotts was described as a spontaneous, fun woman who always put her friends first

Christina was tragically found dead after failing to show up to her birthday party in May this year.

Naseem was charged with murder and has appeared for trial at Lewes Crown Court over the past two weeks.

During the trial it emerged that Christina had worked as a 'high class escort' - unknown to her family and friends at the time - and it was through that line of work that she met Naseem.

Speaking after the verdict, her family praised their daughter and spoke of the future.

They said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened and shocked by this tragic event that happened to our most beautiful and loving daughter.

"This has had a tremendous impact on our personal and professional lives as we have not been able to meet commitments due to the level of stress and shock we have been experiencing.

"We have our family tradition of going on holiday every year, we visited Tenerife and Lapland last year.

"Christina said in April, 'Hey Mommy, why don't we go to Southern France this year for our family get-away?'

"Instead of planning the holiday, we had to plan and go to her funeral.

"She was beautiful inside and out, and also very kind to others, putting everyone else's need first.

"We are looking forward to the new year to have closure for our family and Christina's friends."