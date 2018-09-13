Four charged with supplying class A drugs in Crawley

Four men have been charged with supplying class A drugs - including crack cocaine and heroin - in Crawley.

Police said Laeek Ahmed, 27 , of Denchers Plat, Crawley, has been charged with five counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and three counts of money laundering from 1 September 2016 to 7 January 2017.

Syed Hussain, 39, of Heron Close, Crawley, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and one count of money laundering from 1 to 24 November 2016.

Sarder Bashir, 37, of Martyrs Avenue, Crawley, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin from 1 to 24 November 2016 and one count of perverting the course of justice from 22 to 25 November 2016.

All three are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on October 10.

A forth man Francis Gomez, 40, of Yeats Close, London, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, two counts of supplying cocaine and cannabis and two counts of money laundering from 1 September 2016 to 19 October 2017.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 5.

Police said the arrest follow a long running investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Community Investigation Team.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack said: “This case demonstrates our determination to continually review and gather evidence in order to bring charges no matter how long it takes. I would actively encourage the public to provide information that assists us so that we can continue this important work.”