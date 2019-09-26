Four year ban for Crawley drink driver nearly three times over the limit

A local man has been banned from the road and ordered to carry out unpaid work for drink driving according to a court document.

Arturas Valasinas, 38, of Mulberry Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on the B3026 at Crawley, on March 11, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 238 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for four years.

