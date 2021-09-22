Group of men attempt to gain entry to Crawley property

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: "Police were called to reports of a group of men attempting to gain entry to a property in Dalewood Gardens, Crawley at about 6.40pm on Tuesday (September 21).

"The suspects left the area after the police were called.

"One suspect, an 18-year-old man from Crawley, was later arrested in Barnfield Road on suspicion of being carried on a motor vehicle which was taken without the owner’s consent, possession of an offensive weapon and aggravated burglary.

"He remains in custody at this stage.

"Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. One suspect was described as wearing a grey coat and Nike trainers, another suspect wore a black tracksuit.

"Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1143 of 21/09."