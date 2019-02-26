Have you seen missing Gemma Di-Lella from East Grinstead?

Police are concerned for a missing woman from East Grinstead.

Gemma Di-Lella was last seen at her home in Verbania Way between 10am and 10.30am on Monday (February 25) and has not been seen since.

Gemma Di-Lella

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The 34-year-old has been missing before but usually makes contact with her family.

“Gemma may have travelled to Swindon in Wiltshire where she has connections.”

She is white, 5ft 6in with long dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

The spokesman added: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for Gemma and ask for any sightings and information. Please call 101 or make contact online quoting serial 1442 of 25/2.”

