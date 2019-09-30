Haywards Heath murder trial: Jury returns verdict

A man who knifed another man to death in a row over drugs will be jailed for life after a jury found him guilty of murder.

Craig Ghochani, 29, showed no emotion as the jury convicted him of killing James ‘Jimmy’ Fitzgerald.

Lewes Crown Court heard Ghochani stabbed Mr Fitzgerald was fatally wounded during a fight over drugs in Haywards Heath just before Christmas last year.

The jury were told a witness heard one of the men shout 'That’s what you get' as Mr Fitzgerald was stabbed multiple times.

Earlier the court heard the two accused had acted like pack dogs during the attack.

The 11 members of the jury took three and a quarter hours to convict him and clear James Creaghan of being his accomplice.

Mr Creaghan held his head in his hands as he struggled to control his emotions after the jury cleared him of murder and possession of a knife.

Ghochani will be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon (October 2).

Her Honour Judge Laing QC told the court it will be a life sentence.

She told Mr Creaghan: “I hope you have learned something,” following the verdict.

The three men fought before Mr Fitzgerald raised a bicycle above his head as if to throw it at his attacker's car, shouting: “Come back here and fight like a man.”