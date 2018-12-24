Haywards Heath stabbing: Police search house in Brighton following arrests

Sussex Police have gathered evidence from a house in Brighton believed to be linked to a fatal stabbing in Hayward’s Heath.

Pictures show officers working on a house in Terminus Road, near Brighton Railway Station, yesterday afternoon (December 23).

Officers at a building in Terminus Road in Brighton SUS-181224-104703001

It follows five arrests made in connection with the stabbing of 29-year-old James Fitzgerald in Barn Cottage Lane, Hayward’s Heath, on Friday (December 21).

Police said five men had been arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend – one 51-year-old, two 28-year-olds, one 23-year-olds and a 21-year-old.

A police spokesman said one of the men arrested was from Brighton.

This morning (December 24), police announced two men had been charged over the attack.

Craig Ghochani, 28, unemployed of Barn Cottage Lane, and James Creaghan, 28, of Gowers Close, Ardingly, were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, said police.

Tributes have been made to James Fitzgerald over the weekend, as family and friends reflected on the ‘always smiling’ man.



