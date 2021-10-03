Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the officers were called to an incident on Friday night (October 1).

PC Taylor added: "A drunk male ended up spending the night in the cells on Friday night, due to the fact he refused to get out of a taxi which wasn't for him.

"The fact that he was disorderly and the fact that he assaulted two members of the team who arrested him in Haywards Heath. Will be going to court."