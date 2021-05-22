Haywards Heath woman calls 999 accusing neighbour of ‘sending a ghost to haunt them’
A Haywards Heath woman called 999 over fears her neighbour had sent a ghost to haunt her house.
According to Mid-Sussex Inspector Darren Taylor, the caller shared her supernatural concerns at around midnight this morning (May 22).
Inspector Taylor said while the woman was reassured by officers about the nature of ghosts, she was given a more serious message about the importance of using 999 for emergencies only.
“We get all kinds of weird and wonderful calls into 999, but people need to be aware that when they call the emergency number they are blocking people getting through who are in a real emergency,” Inspector Taylor said.
“It’s absolutely key that we allow people who need the police straight away to be able to get through.
“For non-emergency incidents, the public are advised to call 101 or email Sussex Police.”
The existence of ghosts, while not scientifically proven, has divided opinion for time immemorial.
Whether individuals have the ability to summon ghosts and bend them to their will, for example to haunt their neighbours, is another source of debate.