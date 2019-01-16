Helicopter assists search for stolen van in Bewbush

The police helicopter was called to assist police in the Bewbush area after a stolen van failed to stop in the early hours of this morning.

A National Police Air Service helicopter from Redhill helped police units on the ground when they lost sight of the van, according to a tweet from the NPAS Redhill.

After driving off road with the lights off, the driver decamped the van and units guided in, according to the tweet.

The incident resulted in one arrest, the NPAS spokesman said.

