Here is why police forensic officers cordoned off a Sussex street

One man is in custody following an overnight fight involving 'several people' in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers were 'quickly on the scene' after a reports came in at 1.30 am this morning (Sunday).

A spokesman said: "We attended a report of several people fighting. Police were quickly on the scene and found that two males had been assaulted

Lennox Street, Bognor police incident

"One male was arrested and is currently in custody on suspicion of ABH."

Police said officers secured the scene and Arun Police were in the area in the morning completing forensic examinations this morning.

The spokesman added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information or dash came footage. Please call 101 quoting reference number 47190042260.