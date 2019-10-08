Homeless man who stole candles from Crawley shop is jailed

A man who stole candles from the County Mall Centre in Crawley has been sent to prison according to a court document,

Kevin Davidson, 27, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing four Yankee candles worth £95.96, from the County Mall, Crawley, on August 26.

He admitted being in breach of supervision requirements, imposed following release from a period in prison. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the custodial sentence was because of his record of offending.

See also: Jail for Sussex man who killed kittens by stamping on them

See also: Crawley man stole mobile phones from delivery company