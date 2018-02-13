Horley man arrested over cash and drugs offences

A man from Horley and another from Redhill were arrested for possession of a firearm with criminal intent, thanks to information from residents in Redhill last night (February 12).

The tip-off also led to the recovery of a firearm, a large amount of cash and large quantities of suspected cocaine and herbal cannabis.

Surrey Police say they received reports around 8.10pm from a member of the public that she had heard a loud bang and her son had seen a man in possession of a black handgun in the Observatory Walk area.

A further call from a member of the public also reported hearing a loud bang.

A police statements says that armed officers attended the location and saw two men going into an address.

As officers were in the process of containing the address, a man was seen to leave and he was arrested.

A further five men were called out of the address and detained while the officers, including assistance from a firearms recovery dog and a scenes of crime officer, carried out a search of the premises. A second man was subsequently arrested.

The police helicopter was also deployed. The two men, aged 24 from Horley and aged 21 from Redhill, are currently in custody.

Borough Inspector Angie Austin said: “We would have never recovered the firearm or found the significant amounts of cash and suspected drugs without the information from our local residents. Information from the public is vital to our work and can help us enormously in making progress on our investigations. As the eyes and ears of the local community, residents often have key information which can help us identify offenders and ensure they are brought to justice.

“I would like to thank everyone who called us last night and reassure everyone that two men are in custody and that we are continuing with our enquiries.”