Horley man jailed for possession with intent to supply cocaine

A Horley man has been imprisoned for 30 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine after being stopped by police in the town in March 2018.

A Surrey Police statement says Rory Newton, 26, of Victoria Road, Horley, also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and drug driving when he appeared this week at Guildford Crown Court.

As well as the prison sentence, he was also disqualified from driving, and an order was made to destroy the drugs, phones and paraphernalia which were found after Newton was arrested.

The statement adds that Newton was spotted by officers on the evening of 13 September 2018 getting out of a blue mini in Consort Way.

He refused to provide his details and officers decided to search his car. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis after a green herbal substance was found in the vehicle.

Newton was drug wiped at the roadside, which showed he had taken cannabis, and he was arrested for drug driving.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine after he was found to be in possession of two bags of white powder, a burner phone and drugs paraphernalia. Examination of the phone uncovered messages which related to dealing drugs.

PC Steve Ellis, who led the investigation, said: “Searches of Newton, his car and his address revealed clear evidence that he was involved in the supply of class A

“The fact that he is now behind bars means that he is no longer dealing drugs on our streets, and we hope that the sentence given to him will deter anyone involved in drug dealing from targeting our local communities.”

PC Ellis continued: “Information from members of the public can be really valuable in tackling drug dealing in our county. If you suspect someone is dealing drugs, or involved in the supply of drugs, we want to hear from you.”

If you are concerned about drug use or drug dealing in your area, contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

What are the signs of potential drug dealing?

- Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night

- People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash

- Lots of visitors bringing items such as T.V’s or bikes but leaving empty handed

- Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address.

What police want to know

- Time, date and place

- Vehicle registrations and the make, model and colour

- Descriptions of people and details of what they were doing

- Direction they travelling to and from

- How many times you have seen them – is it always at the same time of day?

Police add: “Don’t put yourself at risk while gathering this information. Please always pass the information to the police and do not confront or approach suspected drug dealers.”