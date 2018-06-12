Horsham murder trial drawing to a close

The trial of two men accused of murdering Horsham father Anthony Williams is drawing to a close.

Jurors listened to the last of the closing statements today, and will soon be sent out to consider the verdict.

Nicholas Bridge, 18 from Brixton in London, is charged alongside Daniel Omofeghare, 20, of no fixed address.

Both men deny the allegations.

The case concerns an alleged altercation at a flat in Park Way in Horsham on September 19 last year.

The prosecution argued that Mr Williams was killed in a ‘revenge attack’.

Meanwhile the defence argued that his client did not bring a knife to the flat and acted in self defence.

After the closing speeches from barristers finished today, Judge Jeremy Gold QC began summing up the case.

Judge Gold is expected to finish summing up tomorrow morning, after which the jury will be sent out to consider the verdict.

The trial continues.

