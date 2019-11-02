Horsham stabbing: 20-year-old Crawley man in a serious condition

A 20-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition after a stabbing in Horsham last night (November 1).

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to the fight in Horsham town centre, outside the Lynd Cross pub, involving several men.

Sussex Police on the scene

A 20-year-old man from Crawley was stabbed in the body, police said, and taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 55-year-old Crawley man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said; "The investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are currently being made to trace other people suspected of being involved in the fight.

"If you were in Horsham town centre on Friday evening and saw anything of what happened,or have any further information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Evesham."

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"At this stage the Lynd Cross pub does not appear to have been directly involved in the incident, but it was a prominent and identifiable location directly outside which it took place."