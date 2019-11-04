Horsham stabbing: police issue update on victim

Police have issued an update on the condition of a man who was stabbed in Horsham town centre on Friday night.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Crawley, is in a stable condition, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police confirmed.

Police on the scene

She added: “A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Horsham on Friday (1 November) has been released on bail until 29 November.

“A man aged 26 and a 38-year-old man who were also arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon have been released without further action.”

