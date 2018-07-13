How did Horsham father Anthony Williams come to be murdered?

Anthony Williams' violent murder left Horsham shocked and horrified. But why did it happen?

Nicholas Bridge and Daniel Onofeghare were convicted of killing Anthony following a three-week trial in June.

Bridge (left) was convicted of murder, while Onofeghare was convicted of manslaughter by majority verdict. Picture: Sussex Police

The pair were jailed today for their parts in his death – Bridge for murder, Onofeghare for manslaughter.

Bridge was jailed for 24 years.

Onofeghare was sentenced to 15 years in a young offenders institution, with five years on licence upon his release.

During the trial Bridge admitted killing Anthony but claimed it was self defence.

Anthony Williams was killed in September last year. Picture: Sussex Police

Horsham councillor Tricia Youtan has said the murder 'shocked and horrified' the town.

After the pair were found guilty at trial, Anthony’s family issued a moving tribute to him.

They said: “The past months since September 2017 we have all been living, in what can only be described, as our worst nightmare.”

After the trial, Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater praised all those involved in the investigation.

Pictures from the scene: Eddie Mitchell

Pictures of evidence, of the defendants and CCTV: Sussex Police