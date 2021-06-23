How to protect your car from catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converters - devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted - contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Sussex Police have issued this advice:

“Ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise

“Try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound.

“If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves. “Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.