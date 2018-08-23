Hunt for Crawley burglar wanted on recall to prison

A Crawley man who was jailed for burglary is wanted on recall to prison.

Police said Jordan Lee Bellamy is being sought by officers after his licence for early release from prison was revoked.

The 24-year-old was sentenced in October 2017 to 20 months in jail after being convicted of burgling a home.

He was released from HM Prison, in Lewes, on July 23 however, police said his licence was revoked on August 14 after he breached strict conditions.

Anyone seeing Bellamy or with any information is asked to report it online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 455 of 14/08.