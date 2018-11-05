Hunt for gunman who ‘fired shots’ in Crawley town centre

Police are continuing to hunt for a man who is believed to have fired gun shots in Crawley town centre.

Part of The Broadway was cordoned off after gun shots were reportedly heard on Thursday evening (November 1).

In a statement released by Sussex Police today (November 5) officers said three bullet shell casings were found at the scene. The shells are believed to be blanks.

No-one was injured and no arrests have been made.

A police spokesman said: “The area where the firearm was fired was cordoned off and officers searched the area for the suspect.

“The suspect is a white man who was dressed in a black hooded top. He is believed to have run off up The Broadway in the direction of Church Walk.”

The incident took place at 6.30pm and eyewitnesses said the area remained taped off for several hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1032 of 01/11.