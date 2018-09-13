Hunt for men following attempted burglary in Horley

Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with several separate incidents, including an attempted burglary in Horley.

Officers said a man tried to break through the front door of a home in Church Road on August 21. Moments later he was seen running from the scene.

Police are attempting to trace a man - pictured PR/45180089766 - in connection with the incident.

High value jewellery and cash were also stolen in two burglaries in Tilingdown Hill and Foxon Lane, Caterham, on August 17.

Officers would like to speak to the man - pictured PR/451800885533 - in connection with the incident.

Police are also investigating an attempted burglary and a burglary in Rosebank, Epsom on September 3. Officers said an attempt was made to break into one property but was unsuccessful. A shed was then broken into at a second property and two fishing jackets and a child’s push bike were taken.

Police would like to speak to the man - pictured PR/45180094471 - in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number against the picture.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers and give information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.