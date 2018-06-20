Hunt for vandals after racist graffiti discovered

Police are hunting for vandals after racist right wing graffiti was discovered across Mid Sussex

The criminal damage was found sprayed on surfaces in several roads in Cuckfield and Haywards Heath last month.

Police are looking to trace these men in connection with racist graffiti discovered in Mid Sussex

It was found in London Lane and Blunts Wood in Cuckfield and Perrymount Road, The Boulevard, Church Road and New England Road in Haywards Heath.

Police are looking to trace the men pictured in Perrymount Road in connection with the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 623 of 14/05.