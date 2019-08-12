Hurstpierpoint stabbing: Two released on police bail

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent following a stabbing in Hurstpierpoint have been released on police bail.

Emergency services were called to Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, at 5.48pm on Tuesday, August 6, after a 30-year-old local man sustained wounds to his stomach, back and an arm.

Police at the scene of the incident in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment. His injuries were not thought to be life-changing.

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “A 30-year-old man from Ilfracombe, Devon, and a 17-year-old boy from Hassocks, were both arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They have been released on conditional bail until September 3, pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1190 of 06/08.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

